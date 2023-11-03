Man dead for 11 years named as accused in vandalism case in Khulna

Jalal Uddin Chowdhury of Terkhada Upazila of Khulna passed away 11 years ago. However, in a case filed at Terkhada police station on Thursday (2 November), he has been made accused no. 17.

It is said in the case statement that the accused are involved in creating panic among the public ahead of the national polls.

Terkhada Upazila BNP Senior Joint General Secretary Chowdhury Fakhrul Islam Babu said, "My father has been made a defendant in the case, he died 11 years ago. I have been made accused no. 10."

On 2 November, Terkhada police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Chanchal Kumar Halder filed the case as the plaintiff. Sardar Mosharraf Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Terkhada police station accepted the case under the Special Powers Act and Explosives Act.

The OC confirmed the case but did not want to comment on any other matter.

SI Chanchal Kumar Halder was called several times to inquire about the filing of the case and a deceased individual being made an accused, but he did not receive the calls.

A total of 50 people have been named as accused in the case. Apart from this, another 150 to 200 unnamed people have been charged.

The case states that the accused were standing on the paved road adjacent to Madhupur Switch Gate and Gate in Madhupur village under Terkhada police station at around 9pm on Wednesday (1 November) night and creating panic among the public by trying to enforce the blockade announced by the BNP-Jamaat.

5 people have been shown as arrested in the case.

Local AL leader also made accused

On 29 October, SI Takbir Hossain filed a case at Rupsa police station in Khulna. Hannan Sheikh, a member of Sriphaltala union ward no. 4 Awami League, has been arrested in that case.

Hannan's father late Mansur Ali Sheikh was also involved in Awami League politics. His uncle Abdur Razzak Sheikh is the ward president for Awami League.

"On 28 October, at 3:30 in the morning, the BNP-Jamaat activists took a stand with explosives and domestic weapons in the eastern corner of Rajapur Jaibangla field of Rupsar Aichgati Union with the intention of ousting the government and damaging people's property. When the police reached there at 3.45am, the Jamaat-BNP miscreants hurled bomb-like objects and bricks at the police. In self-defence, the police shot 3 rounds with a shotgun," the case statement said.

Hannan's cousin and ward Jubo League president Mizan Sheikh said, "In the morning, we participated in the procession of the government's development campaign together. When I returned home at night, I heard that Hannan had been arrested by the police."

However, SI Takbir Hossain, the plaintiff in the case, said, "Those named in the case or those who have been arrested, have specific allegations against them. It doesn't matter which party they belong to."

Chhatra Dal president missing

Khulna District Chhatra Dal President Abdul Mannan Mistry has reportedly been picked up from his house by the police.

Mannan's niece Munni Khatun said that 8 people in plain clothes entered Mannan's rented home in the Nirala area Wednesday (1 November) afternoon.

"They all had weapons. They took him away. They said that he will be released after the interrogation. Since then, I have not heard from my uncle," she added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khulna Sadar Police Station Hasan Al-Mamun said, "We do not have any information about the arrest or detention of Abdul Mannan Mistry."

Khulna Police's Detective Branch Deputy Commissioner BM Nuruzzaman also said the same.

New cases against Khulna BNP leaders

The police have filed a case against BNP leaders in Khulna.

Cases have been filed against Khulna BNP's central information secretary Azizul Bari Helal, student affairs secretary Rakibul Islam Bakul and top leaders of Khulna city and district BNP under the Special Powers Act.

Last Tuesday, SI Khalid Uddin filed the case at Khulna Sadar Police Station.

A total of 47 people have been named as accused in the case.

Khulna Sadar Police Station OC Hasan Al Mamun said that the case has been filed against them for engaging in a conspiracy against the government.

"Two people have been arrested in the case," he added.

Apart from this, a separate case was filed against 200 BNP leaders and activists including district BNP convener Amir Ejaz Khan, member secretary Monirul Hasan Bappi, city BNP member secretary Shafikul Alam Tuhin, senior joint convener Tariqul Islam Zahir.

SI Niaz Morshed of Sonadanga police station filed the case as the plaintiff on Tuesday night.

Sonadanga Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge OC Momtazul Haque said that six people have been arrested in this case.

Mizanur Rahman Milton, spokesman of BNP in Khulna city, said."The government has been unsuccessfully trying to thwart the ongoing blockade programme by using force on BNP leaders and workers across the country. Now filing new cases."

He said that the blockade would continue by any means.