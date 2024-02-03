Man beaten dead over cutting tree in Chandpur

Districts

UNB
03 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 09:03 am

Man beaten dead over cutting tree in Chandpur

Deceased Alamgir Hossain Prodhan was the son of Nur Hossain Prodhan of Fatehpur Purbo Union in the upazila and serving as the imam of a mosque in Dhaka

UNB
03 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 09:03 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his younger brother over a dispute arising from the fate of a tree in Matlab Uttar upazila of Chandpur on Friday.

Deceased Alamgir Hossain Prodhan was the son of Nur Hossain Prodhan of Fatehpur Purbo Union in the upazila and serving as the imam of a mosque in Dhaka.

Locals said there had long been a dispute over ownership of properties among six brothers including the duo of the Prodhan family.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The victim's daughter Khaleda Begum said her father came to the house from Dhaka on Thursday night to attend religious programmes in the locality.

An altercation broke out between her father and paternal uncle Shukkur Ali Prodhan over cutting the tree in the morning, she said, adding that the uncle hit on her father's head with sticks, leaving him critically injured.

After rescuing, locals rushed him to Matlab South Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared him dead upon arrival.

Dr Koushik Hawlader, a physician in the emergency department of the hospital, said the victim died from excessive bleeding from the brain.

Matlab North police station's Inspector (Investigation) Sanowar Hossain said the body was sent to Chandpur government general hospital morgue for autopsy.

A legal process was underway in this connection, he added.

Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

14h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

21h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

14h | Videos
What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

1d | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

1d | Videos
The symptoms that will tell you that your phone has spyware

The symptoms that will tell you that your phone has spyware

1h | Videos