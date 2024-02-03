Man beaten dead over cutting tree in Chandpur

A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his younger brother over a dispute arising from the fate of a tree in Matlab Uttar upazila of Chandpur on Friday.

Deceased Alamgir Hossain Prodhan was the son of Nur Hossain Prodhan of Fatehpur Purbo Union in the upazila and serving as the imam of a mosque in Dhaka.

Locals said there had long been a dispute over ownership of properties among six brothers including the duo of the Prodhan family.

The victim's daughter Khaleda Begum said her father came to the house from Dhaka on Thursday night to attend religious programmes in the locality.

An altercation broke out between her father and paternal uncle Shukkur Ali Prodhan over cutting the tree in the morning, she said, adding that the uncle hit on her father's head with sticks, leaving him critically injured.

After rescuing, locals rushed him to Matlab South Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared him dead upon arrival.

Dr Koushik Hawlader, a physician in the emergency department of the hospital, said the victim died from excessive bleeding from the brain.

Matlab North police station's Inspector (Investigation) Sanowar Hossain said the body was sent to Chandpur government general hospital morgue for autopsy.

A legal process was underway in this connection, he added.