Lorry overturn on Cumilla rail track: Train, vehicle movement resume after 2 hours

TBS Report
28 December, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 10:35 am

Before overturning, the out-of-control truck collided with two CNG-run autorickshaws

A lorry overturned losing its control on a railway crossing in Cumilla on Thursday (28 December).
A lorry overturned losing its control on a railway crossing in Cumilla on Thursday (28 December).

Train operations along the Dhaka-Chattogram rail route and vehicle transport on the Cumilla-Noakhali regional highway came to a pause for two hours on Thursday (28 December) as a lorry overturned losing its control on a railway crossing.

The incident occurred at 7am at the Bijoypur rail crossing near Cumilla city. Before overturning, the out-of-control truck collided with two CNG-run autorickshaws.

However, train and vehicle movement has been restored.

"We have managed to clear the railway line by 9:20am," said Liakat Ali Majumdar, the deputy assistant engineer (Way) of Cumilla Railway.

"There have been no casualties, but both the lorry and the two CNG autorickshaws suffered extensive damage," said Cumilla Railway Police Officer-in-Charge Mostafa Kamal.

