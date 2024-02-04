How to make education, healthcare better? Ctg city shows the way

Envision a scenario in Bangladesh where parents no longer need to worry about their children's daily trips to and from school. What if school buses equipped with GPS and IP cameras managed the commute, allowing parents to track the bus and even observe their children onboard in real-time via a smartphone app?

Chattogram city has done it, with the launch of a fleet of 10 smart double-decker school buses in November last year. This forward-thinking initiative rightfully earned it an award at the 2023 Smart District Innovation Challenge.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina granted Tk80 lakh to Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman to cover expenses related to the Smart School Bus service.

"Many parents, worried about safety on public buses, refrain from sending their children to school unaccompanied. The smart bus service addresses these concerns," said Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar.

"Our main goal is to expand this bus service. There are 780 seats across 10 buses but we need to accommodate 1,500 students. Approximately 3,000 students have already registered, indicating a positive response from the community, and parents are showing keen interest. A request for an additional 10 buses has been made to the ministry," he added.

Chittagong happens to be the sole example among the 12 city corporations in Bangladesh showcasing such extended services in both the education and health sectors.

Mohammad Ali, former health officer of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), told TBS that the legacy of providing services in education and health under City Corporation management spans several decades, initiated by Chattogram Municipal Chairman Noor Mohammad, who held the position from 1921 to 1954. He introduced the first unpaid (free) education, later transitioning to a monetary system in 1980.

Subsequently, under the leadership of former Chattogram city mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, serving for three consecutive terms from 1994 to 2009, the city corporation further expanded its reach in education and health, he said.

Chowdhury's tenure saw the acquisition of numerous educational institutions and the establishment of a computer institute and Matrisadan hospitals to enhance health services, Ali added.

CCC's extended health services

"Matrisadan" or maternity hospitals stand as a trusted name among Chattogram residents for comprehensive women's pregnancy medical services. Catering to the middle and lower-middle class, these medical centres offer more affordable options compared to private hospitals, with a combined capacity of approximately 300 beds across four hospitals operated by the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).

Beyond maternity hospitals, the CCC extends its health services with 51 primary care centres in 41 wards and approximately 341 permanent and temporary vaccination centres. This robust health infrastructure is unique to Chattogram, as other city corporations, including Dhaka, have relatively smaller health departments. Remarkably, CCC's health department boasts about 1300 nurses, officers, and employees, including 130 physicians.

In addition to general healthcare, the CCC played a crucial role during the pandemic by providing services such as COVID testing, setting up isolation centres, and contributing significantly to managing the challenges posed by the health crisis.

Mohammad Imam Hossain Rana, a health officer at CCC, informed TBS, "In 2023, hospitals and healthcare centres operated by the CCC served a total of one million individuals. This not only ensures affordable or nominal-cost treatment but also helps alleviate the patient burden on public institutions. Additionally, starting this year, we are also transmitting medical service-related information to the Management Information System (MIS) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)."

He also said, "There is a general hospital, which is also being converted into a specialized children's hospital. Apart from this, ward-based health centres are also being renovated. The city corporation is subsidising the sector as a welfare organisation."

Education Services

In addition to health, the CCC has seen significant expansion in education. The city boasts 8 Degree Colleges with honours courses, 7 Higher Secondary Colleges, 8 Schools and Colleges, 48 Secondary Schools, 8 Kindergartens, 2 Primary Schools, 1 Computer Institute, 2 Computer Colleges with campus, 1 Theater Institute, 244 Forkaniya Madrasas, 9 Jame Masjids, 2 Ibadatkhanas (prayer halls), 5 Mass Education Centres, 2 Geeta Shiksha Centers, 4 Sanskrit Schools, and various specialised educational institutions.

These educational institutions under the CCC cater to a total of 69,000 students. Students can pursue their studies with monthly fees ranging from Tk300 to Tk350. Additionally, free tuition is provided annually to support the education of economically disadvantaged and meritorious students, ensuring inclusivity.

The CCC's education department has 1,100 permanent teachers, officers, and employees, along with 614 temporary staff, further contributing to the city's educational advancement.

CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury told TBS, "The extended education and health services provided by the city corporation are unique to Chattogram. No other city corporation in Bangladesh has set such a precedent. We also allocate substantial subsidies annually to support these endeavours."

Income, expenditure and subsidy for health and education

In the education sector, the CCC generates an annual income of approximately Tk20 crore, while incurring expenditures of around Tk40 crore. A subsidy of Tk20 crore is allocated to this sector, according to city corporation sources.

As for the health sector, the CCC's yearly income amounts to approximately Tk6 crore, with expenditures reaching about Tk22 crore. The subsidy for this sector is around Tk16 crore.

Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam, chief executive Officer of the CCC, informed TBS that the City Corporation has been overseeing services in the education and health sectors for an extended period. A significant portion of the expenses is dedicated to salaries, along with various infrastructure operating costs that are funded by the government.