Hill cutting continues in Ctg despite fines, cases

Districts

Mizanur Rahman Yousuf
28 August, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 11:53 am

Related News

Hill cutting continues in Ctg despite fines, cases

Experts believe that weak implementation of laws and indifference of the administration are the main reasons, posing serious threats to the environment and causing landslides and subsequent fatalities every year

Mizanur Rahman Yousuf
28 August, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 11:53 am
Residents look up from a house following a landslide in the IW Colony in Chattogram city on Sunday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Residents look up from a house following a landslide in the IW Colony in Chattogram city on Sunday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

On 22 August, on information that a group of influential locals had cut a hill in Bayazid-Kalabagan mosque area, a team of the Department of Environment (DoE), Chattogram metro office started a drive against the suspects.

Reaching the spot, the officials were obstructed by the key suspect, Ariful Islam, and the team returned without taking any action, except serving a notice to the hill owner.

Surprisingly, Ariful, who is believed to have masterminded the hill cutting, locked into an argument with the DoE officials, saying that they should not conduct such a drive as the high-ups of the environment office were paid a large sum of money, according to eyewitnesses.

It became evident among locals that the culprits had managed the DoE office in cutting the hill.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Experts believe that weak implementation of laws and indifference of the administration are the main reasons, owing to which hills in the port city continue to vanish one after another, posing serious threats to the environment and causing landslides and subsequent fatalities every year.

According to the Chattogram District Administration, at least 259 people were killed in the incidents of landslides in the port city in the last two decades, as the latest landslide reported in Sholoshahar IW Railway Colony area yesterday killing a 35-year-old man and his infant daughter.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

However, it is believed that there is no precedent of anyone serving a jail sentence in any hill cutting case filed by the DoE.

After filing a suit to defend the rule, it hung for years. On the other hand, after securing bail from the court, the accused again starts hill cutting.

Aliur Rahman, an environmental activist who has been advocating for the hills' protection in the port city for a long time, told The Business Standard that in most cases, the DoE just imposes fines or compensation. "By paying a nominal fine, the criminals not only get away with it, but also legitimise the environment-destroying crime like cutting hills. Later, they sell the land created by cutting down the hill at a high price or build multi-storey buildings."

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

He called for amendment to the existing environmental protection law to consider hill cutting as a non-bailable offence.

However, not only the local syndicates, but also some powerful public representatives are also involved in hill cutting in Chattogram.

It is alleged that Zahurul Alam Jasim, councillor of North Pahartali Ward-9, who has several cases against him filed by the DoE, is again involved in hill cutting after securing bail.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Department of Environment (DoE) has filed 26 cases so far and fined Tk12,03,600 for hill cutting incidents in different parts of Chattogram city.

In the last 32 years, 120 out of 200 hills of the city have disappeared, shows a study by SM Sirajul Haque, a former professor of Chittagong University's Institute of Forestry and Environment.

The total hill area of the city dropped by 57% to 14.2 square kilometres in 2008, from 32.37 square kilometres in 1976, with the hills being destroyed in Bayezid, Khulshi, Panchlaish, Kotwali and Pahartali.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Professor Idris Ali, president of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa), told The Business Standard, "Due to cutting hills indiscriminately, the environment of the city is almost destroyed. The city has been suffering from rise of temperature, excessive rainfall and waterlogging due to cutting of hills."

Contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram, Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman told TBS, "We conduct drives to stop hill cutting and ask the DoE to file cases against the culprits behind it. The DoE also files cases but cannot ensure exemplary punishment."

Hillol Biswas, the director of DoE Chattogram metro, could not be contacted immediately for his comments, despite several attempts.

Bangladesh / Top News

CTG / Chattogram / hill cutting / illegal hill cutting in Chattogram / Landslide / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy
বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh