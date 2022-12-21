High production cost cuts molasses production in Brahmanbaria

A man is processing molasses, a special ingredient for making traditional cakes, from sugarcane with the help of a buffalo at a village of Brahmanbaria’s Bijaynagar. Photo: TBS

The production of molasses, one of the special ingredients for making pithas in the winter season, in Brahmanbaria's Bijaynagar upazila decreased this year due to production cost hike.

According to the Department of Agriculture, last year, liquid molasses worth Tk3 crore were produced in the upazila. But this year, molasses worth only around Tk1 crore is expected to be produced.

Although sugarcane is produced in several upazilas of the district, liquid molasses is produced commercially only in Bijaynagar.

Officials said sugarcane has been cultivated in 70 hectares of land in the district this year of which 25 hectares of land are in Bijaynagar. They are expecting a production of at least 100 tonnes of liquid molasses from the sugarcanes produced in the lands in this upazila.

People concerned said more than 100 families of Bishnapur, Dulalpur and Boktarmora villages of Bijaynagar have been involved in molasses production for generations. The production process starts at the beginning of winter every year.

Photo: TBS

Molasses production and sales run from the last week of November till February. This year it is selling at Tk120 per kg, they said.

Farmers said the labour cost in producing sugarcane and molasses has increased significantly this year with the rising commodity prices in the country. A labourer is being paid Tk600 per day this year, which was Tk400 last year.

Besides, the prices of buffaloes, which are used to move the grinder to thresh sugarcane, have also increased this year. Last year, a buffalo could be bought at Tk80,000 to Tk90,000 but this year the prices have gone up to Tk1.10 lakh to Tk1.20 lakh.

As a result, many farmers are not producing molasses this year fearing losses, they added.

Rukku Mia, a molasses producer from Dulalpur village, said, "Most of the people in our village were involved in sugarcane cultivation even a few years ago. But the number of sugarcane farmers is decreasing day by day."

Another molasses producer, Sahid Akrab said, "I have cultivated less sugarcane this year than before as profit has decreased."

He added, "There are no government incentives in sugarcane cultivation. That is why we are now shifting towards cultivating other fruits like litchi, jackfruit and guava as they are more profitable."

Photo: TBS

Sushanta Saha, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension, Brahmanbaria, told The Business Standard, "We expect to produce 100 tonnes of liquid molasses in the upazila this year. We are providing necessary support and advice to the farmers on the sugarcane and molasses production."

"However, farmers are losing interest in sugarcane cultivation as the profits are relatively low compared to the production cost," he added.

Meanwhile, people from far and wide are coming to Bijayanagar to buy liquid molasses as the farmers have already started production this season.

Bilkis Chowdhury from Chhatarpur village, said, "I come here every year to buy molasses. Everyone in my in-laws' house loves it. Pithas made of molasses in this season are very tasty."