Hamoon destroys thousands of houses in Cox's Bazar

Cyclonic Storm 'Hamoon' that ripped through the coastline at about Tuesday midnight is estimated to have destroyed 38 thousands of houses in the coastal district.

At least 4 lakh 80 thousand people have been affected in 70 unions and 2 municipalities of 9 upazilas of the district due to Hamoon.

Apart from destruction of the houses, power lines were cut off in most of the places as power supply could not be restored by now in many areas including Cox's Bazar Municipality.

However, the power department hoped that the electricity supply should be restored in the district by this evening.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shaheen Imran said a total of 5,105 mud houses have been completely ruined in Cox's Bazar district as 32 thousand 749 houses were partially damaged.

150 families in Cox's Bazar municipality were given a bundle of tin and cash Taka 1000 at Shaheed Daulat ground of Cox's Bazar Public Library on Wednesday aiming to overcome the damage caused by Hamoon.

Speaking on the occasion, Cox's Bazar Municipality mayor Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury said at least 15 thousand houses were destroyed in 12 wards of the municipality.

Tin and cash assistance have been given to the affected families to rebuild houses at the quickest possible time, he added.

The aid will be given to others in phases, he said.