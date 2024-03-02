Fire-fighting motorbikes lie idle in Barishal for lack of repairs

Districts

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 11:05 am

Related News

Fire-fighting motorbikes lie idle in Barishal for lack of repairs

In 2017, the China government donated the 250cc motorcycles to Bangladesh for quick response to fire incidents

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 11:05 am
Fire-fighting motorbikes lie idle in Barishal for lack of repairs

The 70 fire-fighting motorcycles supplied to the Barishal Fire Service and Civil Defence station have been gathering dust for five years after they went out of order for lack of maintenance.

Unavailability of spare parts and absence of maintenance expertise among local technicians have rendered the Tk5.5 crore property, Tk8 lakh each, useless, according to fire officials.

In 2017, the China government donated the 250cc motorcycles, with the capacity of carrying 39 litres of water and 30 yards of pipe, to Bangladesh for quick response to fire incidents.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Barishal fire service succeeded in handling some 250 fire incidents in the first 6 months. But the motorbikes gradually became unusable after 2019 due to battery and other problems, fire officials added.

They said representatives of the donor organisation came twice to Barishal to repair them and no such attempts have been visible in the last five years.  

During their first visit, the technicians stopped the repair after fixing five to seven of the bikes, saying they did not have repair materials any more.

Bashir, a fire service worker, said, "The batteries of these motorcycles do not last long. They are not similar to those used in motorcycles operating in Bangladesh."

"Even though the workers have been trained to operate these motorcycles, we don't know how to repair them," he added.

However, Rabiul Al Amin, senior officer at the Barisal Fire Service and Civil Defence station, claimed that fire service personnel from all over the country were trained to manage the motorbikes.

Md Belal Uddin, assistant director at the station, said, "These bikes are helpful for quick and good response in case of any fire incident. Currently, all are down. A process is on to make them functional again."

Bangladesh / Top News

Motorbike / Fire fighting bikes / Fire accident / fire / Bangladesh / Barishal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

13h | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

13h | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

14h | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

12h | Videos
An inquiry into the fire on Bailey Road has been started

An inquiry into the fire on Bailey Road has been started

12h | Videos
What are the most expensive technology companies in the world?

What are the most expensive technology companies in the world?

38m | Videos
Textile workers' minimum wage set at Tk10,000

Textile workers' minimum wage set at Tk10,000

2h | Videos