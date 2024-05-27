Cyclone Rimal causes heavy rain, waterlogging in Chattogrm

Districts

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 01:11 pm

Related News

Cyclone Rimal causes heavy rain, waterlogging in Chattogrm

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 01:11 pm
The sea at Patenga has become rough as an effect of the approaching Cyclone Remal around 6pm Saturday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
The sea at Patenga has become rough as an effect of the approaching Cyclone Remal around 6pm Saturday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Chattogram has been experiencing heavy rain under the influence of Cyclone Rimal, which resulted in flooding in the low-lying areas of the city. 

According to Chattogram's Patenga Meteorological Office, 205.4 mm of rain was recorded in the city over the past 24 hours, from 9am yesterday (26 May) to 9am today (27 May).

This morning alone - between 6-9am - 132 millimetres of rainfall was recorded. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The district is expected to experience continuous rain throughout the day, Duty Officer MHM Mosaddek of the Chattogram Meteorological Office told The Business Standard.

There is a heavy chance of rain tomorrow (28 May) as well, he added. 

In response to the cyclone, 1,034 shelters were opened in 15 upazilas including Chattogram Sadar on Saturday night (25 May). Additionally, 221 medical teams have been prepared to address any emergencies.

Chattogram District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md Saifullah Majumder noted that no significant damage has been reported in Chattogram so far. 

Around 12,000 people have taken shelter in the district's cyclone shelters. Besides, 696 cattle have been safely moved to the shelter," he said. 

However, heavy rainfall has caused flooding in several low-lying areas of the port city. Waterlogging has been reported in Halishahar, Pahartali, GEC, Bahaddarhat, Baklia, Chawkbazar, and Bayezid areas.

Halishahar Akmal Ali Ghat's embankment has been slightly damaged due to the impact of Cyclone Rimal. 

Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram, said, "Last night, I visited the areas marked as risky. Of the 2,500 families living in Akmal Ali Ghat fishing village, 2,000 have been rescued and taken to the nearest shelter. 

"The embankment adjacent to Akmal Ali Ghat has been damaged but authorities have ordered immediate repair work."

Bangladesh

Chattogram / Cyclone Remal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

4h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

14h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

1h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some house has collapsed in Satkhira

Some house has collapsed in Satkhira

9m | Videos
River water levels surge 6 feet in Barishal, thousands trapped in water

River water levels surge 6 feet in Barishal, thousands trapped in water

1h | Videos
Coastal people without electricity for Cyclone Remal

Coastal people without electricity for Cyclone Remal

1h | Videos
Heavy rain triggers severe water logging in Ctg

Heavy rain triggers severe water logging in Ctg

2h | Videos