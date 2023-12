Firefighters are in action to control the fire on a truck in Nandigram, Bogura on 19 November. File Photo: Fire Service & Civil Defence

Arsonists set fire to a covered van at Chandpur Bazar Road in Kapasia upazila of Gazipur district on Wednesday.

Unidentified individuals set the covered van of 'Pran Group' on fire at 10:45 am and fled the scene, said sources at the Fire Service control room.

Two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.