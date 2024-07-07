Chattogram City Corporation signs agreement with Indian company to illuminate 460 km roads

The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) signed a Tk 260.89 crore project agreement with an Indian company to illuminate 460-kilometre city roads on Saturday(6 July) evening.

The project titled "Modernization of City Street Light System at Different Areas under Chattogram City Corporation' aims to enhance the city's night-time beauty, business facilities, and social security while reducing carbon emissions.

The objective of this project is to replace conventional street lights with eco-friendly, low power consuming LED lights which will also contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of the city, according to Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam, Chief Executive Officer of CCC, and Niraj Kumar, General Manager (Smart Cities) of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a project signing ceremony held at the Radisson BLU Hotel in Chattogram.

The project will ensure effective and sustainable road lighting for traffic and pedestrians using environment-friendly technology. The lights will be controlled through a smart management system to ensure energy-efficient street lighting.

After being approved in the ECNEC meeting on 9 July, 2019, the project is expected to install LED lights across 41 wards of Chattogram City.

The Government of India is providing a loan of Tk 214. 46 crore while the remaining Tk 46.43 crore financed by the Government of Bangladesh.

The project is expected to reduce the city's electricity bill by nearly half, with lights controlled through four central server stations instead of 500 switches.

In total 20,600 LED lamps of varying wattages, 20,267 GI poles, and 507 control switch boxes will be installed across the city.

Work has already begun, with LED lights being installed from Miyakhan Saudagar Pole to Ishaq Saudagar Pole in South Baklia Ward.

In 2017, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Bangladesh's Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority and India's Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to strengthen mutual cooperation in energy efficiency development.

Local Government Rural Development and Cooperative Ministry Minister Md Tajul Islam MP, the chief guest at the event, highlighted India's role in Bangladesh's development since 1971. He emphasised that the project would help build a smart Bangladesh and improve the lives of Chattogram's residents.

Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury noted that the project would cover 460 km of roads with environmentally friendly, energy-efficient, and centrally controllable lighting.

He assured that the project would be implemented with proper quality standards, enhancing safety and comfort for city dwellers and revolutionising the urban landscape.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Prannoy Verma, expressed that the project symbolises India's continued friendship and support for Bangladesh's development.

He emphasised that it will illuminate Chattogram in a cost-effective and eco-friendly manner.

Local Government Department Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, along with Member of Parliament Abduch Chalam, CDA Chairman Mohammad Yunus, Zilla Parishad Chairman ATM Payrul Islam, Port Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, Divisional Commissioner Tofail Islam, DIG Nure Alam Meena, Indian Assistant High Commissioner Rajeev Ranjan, and WASA Managing Director AKM Fazlullah, attended the event as special guest.

CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam, panel mayors, councillors, Secretary Mohammad Ashraful Amin, Project Director Jhulan Kumar Das, and other officials were also present.