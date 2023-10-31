Case filed against 84 BNP men in Bogura

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 12:22 pm

Case filed against 84 BNP men in Bogura

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 12:22 pm
Case filed against 84 BNP men in Bogura

Bogura district BNP president Rezaul Karim Badsha and general secretary Ali Azgar Talukdar Hena along with 84 have been named as accused in a case filed over the violence during BNP's 29 October strike in the city.

District Awami League Office Secretary Al Razi Jewel filed this case at Bogura Sadar police station on Monday (30 October).

In the case statement, he alleged that the accused were involved in acts of vandalism during BNP's strike on Sunday (29 October).

Saihan Oliullah, officer-in-charge of Bogura Sadar police station said a case has been filed under the Explosives Act.

"So far no one has been detained or arrested in this case. An arrest operation is underway," he added.

 

