Candies instead of currency: People don’t want to use Tk1 and Tk2 coins in Kushtia, no one knows why

People in Kushtia don't want to use coins of Tk1 and Tk2 and no one seems to know why.

Shopkeepers and customers in Kushtia blame each other saying they don't want to accept the coins.

There have been allegations that even banks refused to accept these coins.

Mokaddes, the owner of a wholesale grocery store in Kushtia's Baro Bazar said, "For 3-4 years, transactions are not done so in coins here. Instead of coins, we give them candies."

"I have about Tk3,000-4,000 in coins lying in my drawer. When want to give them, customers do not accept them. I don't know why they do not take them. Since the customers do not take them, now we do not accept these coins anymore. We want to trade in coins," said another shop owner.

Ismail Hossain, who came to the market to shop, said, "For some unknown reason, people don't want to use coins here. It has been going on for 3-4 years now. Banks don't take them nor do the shopkeepers."

Amirul, who also came to the market to shop, said "3-4 years ago, we heard in Kushtia that the government had put coins of Tk1 and Tk2 out of circulation. The rumor spread and everyone stopped using it. Even though we know it is a rumour, there is a reluctance."

Abdur Rahman, a tea seller in Kushtia, said, "If I charge Tk6 or Tk7 for a cup of tea, they give Tk5 or Tk10 notes saying they don't have change. If coins of Tk1 or Tk2 were still in use, we could charge Tk6 or Tk7."

"Sugar price has increased but we cannot increase the price of per cup of tea as the coins are not in use. We are facing losses by selling tea at Tk5," he added.

Madhu, another tea seller in the city, also said the same.

They both said if the authorities can get the coins back in circulation in Kushtia district then it will be beneficial for all.

"When I bought a product from a store in the city, they gave me candy instead of Tk2 as a change. It would have been better for me if I had received the currency," said a local resident.

Shahidul Islam, manager of Sonali Bank's central branch in Kushtia, told The Business Standard (TBS) that Tk1 and Tk2 coins are still approved by the government and are in circulation.

"We accept these coins. I don't know why people don't use it," he added.

"I have spoken to all the bank managers about the coin situation. They said coin transactions are taking place in banks," Kushtia Deputy Commissioner Md Ehtesham Reza told TBS.

"I have given instructions that coins should be used at all shops in Kushtia. If still shopkeepers refuse to take or give coins, then we will conduct drives," he added.