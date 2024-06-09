Cancer-causing chemical found in Bonofood Bakery's bread in Kushtia

Food Safety Authority has ordered to remove their bread from the market

Bonofood shop in Kushtia. File Photo: Collected
Bonofood shop in Kushtia. File Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority has found cancer-causing potassium bromate in the breads made by Bonofood Bakery in Kushtia. 

The cancer-causing chemical was found after conducting tests on their breads on 4 June, Food Safety Officer Sajib Pal told The Business Standard. 

"After testing the breads of six establishments, we found potassium bromate in the bread of Bonofood Bakery. We immediately seized and destroyed all the bread from their shops and ordered them to remove their breads from the market," he said.

"We have warned them not to do this in the future. Case will be filed if they use harmful ingredients again in food," Sajib added.

