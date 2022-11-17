Brahmanbaria boat rental business on the decline

In Aruail and Pakshimul union of Sarail upazila in Brahmanbaria, home to almost 70,000 people, once the only source of livelihood for villagers was agriculture. However, two decades ago, some families of Auroil union started the business of transporting goods in steel-body boats and bulkheads, which started to change the economy there.

But the business has been declining for the last few months after boat owners had to increase the rent following fuel oil price hikes, extortion on various routes and some other problems, causing financial losses to owners, workers, boat makers, and other parties associated with the business.

For example, Danish Mia, a boat maker of Ranidia village of the union, said that he used to earn Tk30,000-35,000 every month by making and repairing boats but his earnings have halved over the past few months.

"In the past, I could run my family pretty well. But at present, as the boats are rented less, I get a handful of orders for making boats from owners, and I cannot earn more than Tk10,000-12,000 per month, which has made it difficult for me to run the family."

Boat owners and workers have said they hiked the rents as they frequently become victims of extortion while transporting goods from Brahmanbaria to other regions, which does not offset the costs compared to the rent. In addition, the naval police harass on various pretexts including licence issues, as a result of which most of the boats are now lying idle in the river ghats.

Md Abu Taleb, acting president of Aruail Steel Body Boat Owners' Association, said, "Boat owners of our two unions used to earn Tk6-7 crore from rent. The boat fares were slightly increased after the hike in fuel prices but because of this, the boats are being rented less."

The rent was increased by 14% on Dhaka, Sylhet and Sunamganj routes. The cost of transportation of stone from Chatak in Sunamganj to Dhaka is Tk350 per tonne at present, which was Tk300. The rent for carrying per tonne of cement on the same route was earlier Tk350, which is now Tk400-410, he added.

"Apart from this, we have to pay some extortion at some points including Goainghat in Sylhet and Chatak in Sunamganj. The naval police harass us too for the license. If the price of fuel oil is not reduced and if extortion and police harassment are not stopped the transportation of goods by the river will be stopped," he said further.

Boat owner Murshid Mia from Ranidia village said that he bought a boat at Tk1 crore which is kept idle as the workers do not want to run boats due to extortion and police harassment.

Various products including bricks, sand, cement, stones and rods are transported to different parts of the country with these boats and bulkheads. Each boat is loaded with 650 to 1,000 tonnes of stone or cement and up to 17,000 sq ft of sand.

At present, there are 500 steel boats and bulkheads in the two unions. The cost of making each boat ranges from Tk50 lakh to Tk1 crore. Owners can earn Tk1 to Tk1.5 lakh per month on rent from each boat and bulkhead.

Regarding the complaint against the police, Superintendent of Police of Kishoreganj region of Naval Police Md Mofazzel Hossain said once upon a time, extortion was done through tokens in the name of Boat Owners-Workers Association, which has been stopped. Any complaint against the police is seriously investigated and disciplinary action is taken. Three policemen have already been dismissed.

"River routes are very wide and we are short of boats. So, it is somewhat difficult to surveil all the routes properly. If the shortfall in boats is met, surveillance can be increased and incidents of extortion will end," he added.

Regarding the allegation of harassment by the police, he said, "I do not know how it is possible to harass boat owners and workers when we do not have adequate boats for surveillance."