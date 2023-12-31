9 injured as supporters of Cumilla-7 AL, Independent candidates lock horns

Nine people were injured and four cars were vandalised during separate clashes between supporters of Boat (Awami League) and Eagle (independent) candidates of Comilla-7 Constituency in the district's Chandina on Saturday (30 December) evening.

One of the injured in the clash, Kawsar Alam alleged that AL-nominated boat symbol candidate Dr Pran Gopal Datta's supporters got attacked by independent eagle symbol candidate Muntaqim Ashraf Titu's supporters in front of Abeda Noor Complex in Gollai Union of Chandina around 7pm on Saturday.

Other injured in the attack were identified as, Mohammad Bashar, 37; Hazrat Ali, 44; Swapan, 35; Monir Hossain, 45; former Union Parishad member Kurban Ali, 60; and Kawsar Ahmed, 30.

Locals rescued the injured and admitted them to the Chandina Upazila Health Complex. Three severely injured individuals were transferred to Comilla Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the independent candidate's supporters claimed, "AL activists attacked our leader Muntaqim Ashraf Titu's convoy of vehicles in the Madhya Bari - Ward 7 of Chhayakot union."

Four cars were damaged during the attack, although the candidate and his car remained unharmed.

Following the incident, independent candidate Muntaqim Ashraf Titu told journalists, "I've been attending rallies and meetings with various leaders in different places. I visited the house of Abu Taher, whose house was attacked the previous night. I urged all my supporters not to lose patience; we're here to vote, not engage in violence. Later, on my way back, I noticed several masked and armed individuals around the AL election office. They attacked my car."

Muntaqim Ashraf Titu filed a written complaint at Chandina Police Station.

He mentioned that three of his supporters were injured in the incident. The injured individuals were Monir, 20; Kamal Hossen, 37; and Riyadul Islam, 24; all from Gollai village.

Meanwhile, supporters of the AL candidate staged protest rallies in front of the police station at around 9pm. The police dispersed them using batons.

"The Eagle candidate attacked around 10-12 supporters of our Awami League and allied organisations in his union using a master plan," said Mofizul Islam, former mayor and the coordinator of the election steering committee of Chandina Municipality Awami League.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ahmed Sanjur Morshed of Chandina Police Station said, "We have received a written complaint from the independent candidate. We have not yet received a complaint about the other incident. Our investigation is underway."

