9 injured as supporters of Cumilla-7 AL, Independent candidates lock horns

Districts

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 12:54 pm

9 injured as supporters of Cumilla-7 AL, Independent candidates lock horns

Meanwhile, the independent candidate’s supporters claimed, “AL activists attacked our leader Muntaqim Ashraf Titu’s convoy of vehicles in the Madhya Bari - Ward 7 of Chhayakot union”

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 12:54 pm
9 injured as supporters of Cumilla-7 AL, Independent candidates lock horns

Nine people were injured and four cars were vandalised during separate clashes between supporters of Boat (Awami League) and Eagle (independent) candidates of Comilla-7  Constituency in the district's Chandina on Saturday (30 December) evening.

One of the injured in the clash, Kawsar Alam alleged that AL-nominated boat symbol candidate Dr Pran Gopal Datta's supporters got attacked by independent eagle symbol candidate Muntaqim Ashraf Titu's supporters in front of Abeda Noor Complex in Gollai Union of Chandina around 7pm on Saturday.

Other injured in the attack were identified as, Mohammad Bashar, 37; Hazrat Ali, 44; Swapan, 35; Monir Hossain, 45; former Union Parishad member Kurban Ali, 60; and Kawsar Ahmed, 30.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Locals rescued the injured and admitted them to the Chandina Upazila Health Complex. Three severely injured individuals were transferred to Comilla Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the independent candidate's supporters claimed, "AL activists attacked our leader Muntaqim Ashraf Titu's convoy of vehicles in the Madhya Bari - Ward 7 of Chhayakot union."

Four cars were damaged during the attack, although the candidate and his car remained unharmed.

Following the incident, independent candidate Muntaqim Ashraf Titu told journalists, "I've been attending rallies and meetings with various leaders in different places. I visited the house of Abu Taher, whose house was attacked the previous night. I urged all my supporters not to lose patience; we're here to vote, not engage in violence. Later, on my way back, I noticed several masked and armed individuals around the AL election office. They attacked my car."

Muntaqim Ashraf Titu filed a written complaint at Chandina Police Station. 

He mentioned that three of his supporters were injured in the incident. The injured individuals were Monir, 20; Kamal Hossen, 37; and Riyadul Islam, 24; all from Gollai village.

Meanwhile, supporters of the AL candidate staged protest rallies in front of the police station at around 9pm. The police dispersed them using batons.

"The Eagle candidate attacked around 10-12 supporters of our Awami League and allied organisations in his union using a master plan," said Mofizul Islam, former mayor and the coordinator of the election steering committee of Chandina Municipality Awami League.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ahmed Sanjur Morshed of Chandina Police Station said, "We have received a written complaint from the independent candidate. We have not yet received a complaint about the other incident. Our investigation is underway."
 

Bangladesh / Top News / Politics

Cumilla-7

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

4h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

4h | Panorama
The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

22h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

15h | Videos
Fuel prices are expected to fall further

Fuel prices are expected to fall further

14h | Videos
Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

16h | Videos
Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

17h | Videos