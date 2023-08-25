7 killed in truck-microbus collision in Narsingdi

At least seven people were killed and four others were injured in a head-on collision between a sand-laden truck and a microbus in Narsingdi's Shibpur upazila, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred at the Itakhola area of the upazila at around 3:00am on Friday, said Itakhola Highway police outpost in-charge Inspector Md Kabir Hossain.

Kabir said the Sylhet-bound microbus collided head-on with a sand-laden truck coming from the opposite direction on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

Five people were killed on the spot as a result of the clashes. Later, one person died while being taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital and another died after being admitted to the hospital.

The injured were initially taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital and later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for better treatment, said Inspector Kabir.