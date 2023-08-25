7 killed in truck-microbus collision in Narsingdi

Districts

UNB
25 August, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2023, 09:28 am

Related News

7 killed in truck-microbus collision in Narsingdi

UNB
25 August, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2023, 09:28 am
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

At least seven people were killed and four others were injured in a head-on collision between a sand-laden truck and a microbus in Narsingdi's Shibpur upazila, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred at the Itakhola area of the upazila at around 3:00am on Friday, said Itakhola Highway police outpost in-charge Inspector Md Kabir Hossain.

Kabir said the Sylhet-bound microbus collided head-on with a sand-laden truck coming from the opposite direction on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

Five people were killed on the spot as a result of the clashes. Later, one person died while being taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital and another died after being admitted to the hospital. 

The injured were initially taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital and later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for better treatment, said Inspector Kabir.

Bangladesh / Top News

Narsingdi / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the social media blessing of restaurant business

Inside the social media blessing of restaurant business

55m | Features
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Wari Club: Dhaka's oldest sporting club fights for survival

45m | Panorama
India joins elite club on the Moon. What are our plans?

India joins elite club on the Moon. What are our plans?

1h | Panorama
Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

18h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

13h | TBS World
Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

15h | TBS World
BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

14h | TBS World
Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19