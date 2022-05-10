629 shelters, 8,440 volunteers ready for dealing with cyclone Ashani in Barguna

A total of 629 shelters and 8,440 volunteers are ready for dealing with cyclone Ashani in the district. Hostile weather prevailed for two days due to strong cyclone Ashani in the Bay of Bengal.

Drizzle and moderate rains have been continuing since this morning in the district. Light and gusty wind is blowing some places.

Zakir Hossain Miraj, team leader of the cyclone preparedness programme, said that 8,440 volunteers are ready to deal with the cyclone. They will start activities when the warning signal number 4 is issued.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Habibur Rahman said, "We have made initial preparations to deal with the cyclone." If the signal increases, we will call an emergency meeting and take necessary measures to deal with the cyclone Ashani.

"A total of 629 shelters are ready in the district," he also said.

District Fishing Trawler Workers Union General Secretary Dulal Mia said the fishing trawler has returned to the coast as the deep sea is rough due to the effect of cyclone Ashani coming from the Bay of Bengal. Hundreds of trawlers have already taken shelter at various places in Baleshwar river and Sundarban.

All small vessels have been instructed to stay close to the coast until further notice in the weather forecast.