629 shelters, 8,440 volunteers ready for dealing with cyclone Ashani in Barguna

Districts

BSS
10 May, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 05:56 pm

Related News

629 shelters, 8,440 volunteers ready for dealing with cyclone Ashani in Barguna

Drizzle and moderate rains have been continuing since this morning in the district. Light and gusty wind is blowing some places

BSS
10 May, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 05:56 pm
629 shelters, 8,440 volunteers ready for dealing with cyclone Ashani in Barguna

A total of 629 shelters and 8,440 volunteers are ready for dealing with cyclone Ashani in the district. Hostile weather prevailed for two days due to strong cyclone Ashani in the Bay of Bengal.

Drizzle and moderate rains have been continuing since this morning in the district. Light and gusty wind is blowing some places.

Zakir Hossain Miraj, team leader of the cyclone preparedness programme, said that 8,440 volunteers are ready to deal with the cyclone. They will start activities when the warning signal number 4 is issued.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Habibur Rahman said, "We have made initial preparations to deal with the cyclone." If the signal increases, we will call an emergency meeting and take necessary measures to deal with the cyclone Ashani.

"A total of 629 shelters are ready in the district," he also said.

District Fishing Trawler Workers Union General Secretary Dulal Mia said the fishing trawler has returned to the coast as the deep sea is rough due to the effect of cyclone Ashani coming from the Bay of Bengal. Hundreds of trawlers have already taken shelter at various places in Baleshwar river and Sundarban.

All small vessels have been instructed to stay close to the coast until further notice in the weather forecast.

Bangladesh / Top News

Barguna / Ashani

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

4h | Panorama
Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

6h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Understanding the war in Ukraine

Understanding the war in Ukraine

33m | Videos
Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

8h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

20h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021