60-year-old man dies after being hit by football in Natore

A 60-year-old man, who went to see a football match at Punduri Dakhil Madrasa ground in Singra upazila of Natore district, died after being hit by a football on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shukur Ali of the upazila.

Locals said that Shukur Ali was watching the football match, standing behind the goalpost.

At one stage, the football — coming at full force — hit him in the chest and he fell to the ground.

He was taken to the local hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Singra Police Station, said legal action will be taken in this regard.