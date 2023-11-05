48-hour blockade: Situation in Cox's Bazar is normal, long-distance buses playing on highway

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 01:25 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

All types of vehicles have been running regularly in Cox's Bazar amid the 48-hour nationwide blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their allies.

Long-distance buses have also been seen plying on the highway on Sunday (5 November). 

Transport workers leader Shafiullah Ansari said that vehicles have not been blocked or obstructed anywhere in Cox's Bazar so far.

"Traffic is moving normally due to the vigilance of the law and order forces. Some buses have been plying on the highway since morning," he added.

Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Jasim Uddin Chowdhury said the situation in Cox's Bazar is normal.

"|People are moving in a scattered manner including some local buses. The district police have been strengthened so that the long-distance buses leaving Cox's Bazar can reach them safely, especially at night," he added.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Members of law and order forces have been on alert at various important points and highways of Cox's Bazar since morning. A large number of police, RAB, and BGB patrols and positions were seen on every road. 

Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police Mahafuzul Islam said that the police have taken all kinds of initiatives for the safety of the common people.

In charge of Malumghat Highway Police Station on Cox's Bazar-Chattogram highway, Iqbal Bahar Majumdar and Chakaria Chiringa Highway Police Station in-charge Khokon Kanti Rudra said that highway police are on alert at various points on the Cox's Bazar highway.

A separate team of police is on duty in the field. 

Teknaf Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Zobair Syed said, "Police are on alert in Teknaf. Separate teams of police under the leadership of executive magistrate are working to avoid all kinds of untoward incidents."

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pekua Police Station Omar Haider said that no untoward incident occurred till now.

"Law enforcement agencies are on high alert. A separate team of police along with the executive magistrate is on the ground," he added.

Ramu Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Abu Taher Dewan said that multiple teams of police are on the ground at different points.

