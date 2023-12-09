4 of a family suffer burn injuries in Munshiganj explosion

Districts

UNB
09 December, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 12:26 pm

Related News

4 of a family suffer burn injuries in Munshiganj explosion

Of them, Shahida received 90% burn injuries

UNB
09 December, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 12:26 pm
Traces of fire that injured four members of a family at Munshiganj on 9 December. Photo: UNB
Traces of fire that injured four members of a family at Munshiganj on 9 December. Photo: UNB

Four of a family sustained burn injuries in a mysterious explosion at a five-storey building at Idrakpur in Munshiganj district town on Saturday.

The injured were identified as Rizvi Ahmed Russel, 42, his wife Rozina Begum,35, their son Raian Ahmed, 3 and Russel's mother Shahida Khatun, 65, of the area.

Of them, Shahida received 90% burn injuries.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Quoting local people, the additional superintendent of Munshiganj police Khairul Islam, said Russel was a programme officer of One Stop Service at Munshiganj General Hospital and he used to live on the 4th floor of the building with his family as a tenant.

The explosion occurred around 6:15am and triggered fire, leaving four of the family injured.

Later, they were taken to a local hospital where doctors referred three of them to the Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute.

However, it is still not clear what caused the explosion but police suspected that the blast occurred from an electric device laptop or mobile phone.

Bangladesh / Top News

burn injuries / Explosion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tuhin Bin Salam has been at the helm of the business since his father died in 2017. Photo: Nayem Ali

60-year legacy: A chronicle of Salam Stamp Centre

5h | Panorama
Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The looming populist dystopia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New morning, no home: The fragile nature of life on the climate frontline

New morning, no home: The fragile nature of life on the climate frontline

48m | TBS Stories
Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

1d | TBS World
For the first time, Bangladesh tops the list of knitwear exports to Europe

For the first time, Bangladesh tops the list of knitwear exports to Europe

20h | TBS Economy
Is the tobacco business in US really declining?

Is the tobacco business in US really declining?

15h | TBS World