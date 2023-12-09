4 of a family suffer burn injuries in Munshiganj explosion

Traces of fire that injured four members of a family at Munshiganj on 9 December. Photo: UNB

Four of a family sustained burn injuries in a mysterious explosion at a five-storey building at Idrakpur in Munshiganj district town on Saturday.

The injured were identified as Rizvi Ahmed Russel, 42, his wife Rozina Begum,35, their son Raian Ahmed, 3 and Russel's mother Shahida Khatun, 65, of the area.

Of them, Shahida received 90% burn injuries.

Quoting local people, the additional superintendent of Munshiganj police Khairul Islam, said Russel was a programme officer of One Stop Service at Munshiganj General Hospital and he used to live on the 4th floor of the building with his family as a tenant.

The explosion occurred around 6:15am and triggered fire, leaving four of the family injured.

Later, they were taken to a local hospital where doctors referred three of them to the Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute.

However, it is still not clear what caused the explosion but police suspected that the blast occurred from an electric device laptop or mobile phone.