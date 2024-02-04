35 killed in road accidents in January in Sylhet division: Report
According to Nirapad Sarak Chai's report, 15 people were killed and 11 injured in Sylhet district, 7 were killed and 5 injured in Sunamganj, 7 were killed and 5 injured in Maulvibazar and 6 were killed and 8 injured in Habiganj
Some 35 people died and 29 were injured in road accidents in Sylhet division during the first month of the year.
The Nirapad Sarak Chai's(NISCHA) Sylhet Division has published a report regarding this.
According to the report, 15 people were killed and 11 injured in 13 road accidents in Sylhet district, 7 were killed and 5 injured in 6 road accidents in Sunamganj district, 7 were killed and 5 injured in 4 road accidents in Maulvibazar district and 6 were killed and 8 injured in 5 road accidents in Habiganj district.
NISCHA Divisional Committee has prepared this report based on information from 5 local daily newspapers, online newspapers, 2 national daily newspapers, estimated incidents and unpublished incidents and information from Nishcha Sylhet branch organizations.
The report also mentions that in January, 13 motorcycle riders and passengers and 8 pedestrians were killed in road accidents in Sylhet division.
Among the 35 people killed in January were 29 men, three women and three children.