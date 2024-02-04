35 killed in road accidents in January in Sylhet division: Report

UNB
04 February, 2024, 09:20 am
04 February, 2024

35 killed in road accidents in January in Sylhet division: Report

According to Nirapad Sarak Chai's report, 15 people were killed and 11 injured in Sylhet district, 7 were killed and 5 injured in Sunamganj, 7 were killed and 5 injured in Maulvibazar and 6 were killed and 8 injured in Habiganj

Illustration: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS
Illustration: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS

Some 35 people died and 29 were injured in road accidents in Sylhet division during the first month of the year.

The Nirapad Sarak Chai's(NISCHA) Sylhet Division has published a report regarding this.

According to the report, 15 people were killed and 11 injured in 13 road accidents in Sylhet district, 7 were killed and 5 injured in 6 road accidents in Sunamganj district, 7 were killed and 5 injured in 4 road accidents in Maulvibazar district and 6 were killed and 8 injured in 5 road accidents in Habiganj district.

NISCHA Divisional Committee has prepared this report based on information from 5 local daily newspapers, online newspapers, 2 national daily newspapers, estimated incidents and unpublished incidents and information from Nishcha Sylhet branch organizations.

 The report also mentions that in January, 13 motorcycle riders and passengers and 8 pedestrians were killed in road accidents in Sylhet division.

Among the 35 people killed in January were 29 men, three women and three children.

