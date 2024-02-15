3 killed in Rangamati road crash

Three people were killed and two others injured when a lorry hit a three-wheeler on Rangamati-Chattogram at Shalbagan in Rangamati upazila on Thursday (15 February) morning.

Two of the deceased were identified as Nabir Hossain and Md Hafiz while the identity of another could not be known immediately.

Quoting witnesses, additional superintendent of Rangamati police, Maruf Ahmed, said the accident occurred in the morning when the Chattogram-bound lorry used for repairing roads hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, leaving one dead on the spot and four others injured.

Both the vehicles fell into a ditch after the collision, he said.

The injured were taken to Rangamati Sadar Hospital where two of them were declared dead.

The condition of another injured victim was stated to be critical.