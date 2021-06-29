3 children drown in Noakhali

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 08:12 pm

3 children drown in Noakhali

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 08:12 pm
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Three children from two upazilas in Noakhali – Maijdi and Subarnachar – drowned on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Afsar Hossain, the 4-year-old son of Horan Miah of Charkaji Mokhlech village, Arman Hossain, also 4, son of Jahangir Alam of Keramatpur village, and Nahid Hossain, the 3-year-old son of Nazir Uddin of Harinarayanpur in the district town of Noakhali.

According to local sources, the two 4-year-olds, Afsar and Arman, met a similar and unfortunate fate, but drowning in two different ponds.

Afsar's family looking for him at a pond near their home, threw a fishing net in, and brought up the 4-year-old's body.

Arman's family found his body floating on a different pond near their home.

Char Jabbar Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Ziaul Haque confirmed both the deaths of these two children who drowned.

Dev Jyoti, a doctor on duty at the Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex emergency department, said the two children breathed their last before they got to the hospital and had died while in the water.

The family of the 3-year-old named Nahid found him drowned in a nearby water reservoir at around 4:30 pm on Tuesday.

The panic-stricken family called on the fire service to rescue the child from inside the tank.

Upon rescue, Nahid was rushed to Noakhali General Hospital where the duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.

In this regard, Maizdi Fire Service team leader Mostafizur Rahman said, "Based on preliminary investigation, we found that the child had already drowned and died way before the family found his body."

