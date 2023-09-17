2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Sylhet

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 12:40 pm

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

Two motorcycle riders were killed in Sylhet after being hit by a truck earlier today.

"The accident took place at the Salutikar area of the Sylhet-Kompaniganj highway around 1am on Sunday (17 September)," Salutikar Police Investigation Centre Inspector Nirmal Chandra Dev told The Business Standard. 

The victims are - Md Obaidullah Ishaq, the chairman of Jalalabad Union Parishad of Sylhet Sadar Upazila Awami League and M Hafizur Rashid, joint general secretary of district Chhatra Dal.

According to the police, Obaidullah Ishaq and Hafizur Rashid were returning to Sylhet from Companyganj Sadar by motorcycle. A truck hit their motorcycle from behind near Salutikar Bazar around 1am on Sunday. Ishaq and Hafizur died on the spot.

Police recovered two bodies from the scene at night and sent them to Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

 

