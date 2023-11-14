15 injured after BCL reportedly attacked Barishal Engineering College students' hostel

At least 15 students of a residential hall of Barishal Engineering College have been injured after being reportedly attacked by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists last evening for not attending a political programme.

The incident took place at the boys' hostel of the campus in the Durgapur area of Barishal Sadar Upazila at around 8pm on Monday (13 November).

"The situation is currently under control. If anyone complains about this incident, action will be taken as per law," Bandar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdur Rahman Mukul told The Business Standard.

Three of the injured have been admitted to Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Injured students said that State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk Shamim inaugurated a mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman last afternoon.

After the event ended, a group, led by Shakib Bhuiyan, a second-year student with BCL affiliation, hacked and beat up 15 students in the hostel who did not participate in the event using domestic weapons.

However, the accused Sakib Bhuiyan claimed that the BNP-Jamaat leaders and activists tried to vandalise the mural during the inauguration ceremony. The students were injured in the clash.

There is no committee of BCL in the institution as student politics is prohibited in engineering college.