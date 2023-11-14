15 injured after BCL reportedly attacked Barishal Engineering College students' hostel

Districts

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 12:51 pm

Related News

15 injured after BCL reportedly attacked Barishal Engineering College students' hostel

Three of the injured have been admitted to Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 12:51 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At least 15 students of a residential hall of Barishal Engineering College have been injured after being reportedly attacked by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists last evening for not attending a political programme.

The incident took place at the boys' hostel of the campus in the Durgapur area of Barishal Sadar Upazila at around 8pm on Monday (13 November).

"The situation is currently under control. If anyone complains about this incident, action will be taken as per law," Bandar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdur Rahman Mukul told The Business Standard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Three of the injured have been admitted to Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Injured students said that State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk Shamim inaugurated a mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman last afternoon. 

After the event ended, a group, led by Shakib Bhuiyan, a second-year student with BCL affiliation, hacked and beat up 15 students in the hostel who did not participate in the event using domestic weapons.

However, the accused Sakib Bhuiyan claimed that the BNP-Jamaat leaders and activists tried to vandalise the mural during the inauguration ceremony. The students were injured in the clash.

There is no committee of BCL in the institution as student politics is prohibited in engineering college.

Bangladesh

Barisal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Autumn afternoon amore...

11h | Features
The sustainable design of Ajo Idea Space contains 18 layers that have been brought to life through repurposed materials and innovative construction techniques. Photo: Nazmus Sakib

Ajo Idea Space in Gulshan: Building the new with the old

18h | Habitat
A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

21h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

8h | TBS SPORTS
Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

7h | TBS Stories
Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

7h | TBS World
Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

10h | TBS Economy