10 shops gutted in Cumilla fire
Ten shops were gutted in a fire which broke out at Chandina Bus Stand in Chandina upazila of Cumilla district early Thursday.
The fire originated from an electric short circuit that broke out at a shop around 1 am and spread soon.
On information, three firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after three hours.
The extent of the losses caused by the fire could not be ascertained immediately.