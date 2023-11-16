10 shops gutted in Cumilla fire

Districts

UNB
16 November, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 01:42 pm

Related News

10 shops gutted in Cumilla fire

The fire originated from an electric short circuit that broke out at a shop around 1 am and spread soon

UNB
16 November, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 01:42 pm
Fire engulfs Chandina Bus Stand adjacent market; Fire service in effort to douse. Photo: Bangladesh Fire Service &amp; Civil Defence
Fire engulfs Chandina Bus Stand adjacent market; Fire service in effort to douse. Photo: Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence

Ten shops were gutted in a fire which broke out at Chandina Bus Stand in Chandina upazila of Cumilla district early Thursday.

The fire originated from an electric short circuit that broke out at a shop around 1 am and spread soon.

On information, three firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after three hours.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The extent of the losses caused by the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

Bangladesh / Top News

fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A great egret, drawn by the catches of discarded traps, is in risk of entanglement. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Wetland wildlife paying dearly for the deadly ‘China Duari’

6h | Earth
Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

1d | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

55m | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

25m | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

1h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

2h | TBS World