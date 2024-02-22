District Police Team emerges victorious in Chattogram Range DIG Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, the Chattogram District Police Kabaddi Team clinched victory after a hard-fought contest against the Range Police Team at the finals of the Chattogram Range DIG Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament.

The pulsating match, marked by relentless action and strategic maneuvering, captivated spectators at the BKSP Chattogram Regional Training Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

The showdown between the Chattogram District Police Kabaddi Team and the Range Police Team unfolded as a gripping saga of strength and strategy. With each team showcasing their prowess, the match stretched on for hours, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. However, it was the members of the district police team who ultimately emerged triumphant, securing victory with a narrow margin of 26-22 points, according to a press release.

Following the exhilarating match, a closing ceremony and prize distribution were organized to honor the teams' efforts and achievements. The event witnessed esteemed dignitaries, including General Secretary of the District Sports Association and former Chattogram City Corporation Mayor, AJM Nasir Uddin, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Chittagong Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nur-e-Alam Mina presided over the ceremony, adding to the grandeur of the event.

Notable personalities from various sectors, such as MA Malek, editor of Daily Azadi, and Md Jasim Uddin, Director (Sales and Marketing) of KSRM, adorned the opening session of final match as chief guest and special guest respectively.

In his address, AJM Nasir Uddin underscored the significance of Kabaddi in Bangladesh's sporting heritage, echoing the sentiments of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who holds sports close to her heart. He highlighted the government's efforts to promote sports and ensure the preservation of traditional games.

Chattogram Range DIG Nur-e-Alam Mina reiterated the commitment to promote Kabaddi, emphasizing its status as the national game of Bangladesh. He urged youngsters to shun vices and embrace sports as a means of wholesome recreation and personal development.

Mizanul Islam, Media Advisor of KSRM also present as special guest, emphasized the importance of preserving traditional sports like Kabaddi, expressing KSRM's commitment to reviving the glory of the national sport.

As the ceremony drew to a close, the guests presented cups and medals to the deserving teams, symbolizing recognition for their exemplary sportsmanship and dedication. The tournament not only showcased the spirit of sportsmanship but also served as a platform to foster camaraderie and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Kabaddi.