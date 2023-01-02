District admin to set up sports village near Ctg city

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 09:13 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chattogram district administration is going to set up a sports village with adequate facilities for cricket, football, athletics and others in nearby Chattogram city to enhance the performance of Chattogram's sports enthusiasts.

"250-300 acres of land is required to establish a sports village. We have already started the search for land to implement the plan. There will also be separate arrangements for girls to play," Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Md Fakhruzzaman said at the opening ceremony of the Chattogram phase of Sheikh Kamal Youth Games at MA Aziz Stadium in the city on Monday.

Abul Basar Md Fakhruzzaman, also the president of Chattogram Jela Krira Sangstha (CJKS), said they have thought of establishing the sports village on the outskirts of the Chattogram metropolis as there are not enough playgrounds in the port city.

"The Chattogram Jela Krira Sangstha has started the search for skillful sports persons from the upazila level of Chattogram to achieve the capability to win medals at the Olympic Games in the next five to seven years," the DC added.

Eight events of the Sheikh Kamal Youth Games include football, handball, chess, wushu (martial arts), karate, badminton, taekwondo and table tennis. Contestants from 15 upazilas of Chattogram along with the port city participated in these events.

CJKS General Secretary AJM Nashir Uddin, Lieutenant Colonel Md Muniruzzaman and others also spoke on the occasion.

