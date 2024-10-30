Disseminate Right to Information Act to grassroots to facilitate women's access: Adviser Sharmeen

Bangladesh

She also called for the participation of all stakeholders, including the youth, to this end

Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid speaks at a workshop at a hotel in the capital’s Gulshan on 30 October 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid speaks at a workshop at a hotel in the capital’s Gulshan on 30 October 2024. Photo: Courtesy

In order to overcome the difficulties women have to face with obtaining information, Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid has underscored the need for disseminating the practice of the Right to Information Act to the grassroots.

She also called for the participation of all stakeholders, including the youth, to this end.

"By creating public awareness about the Right to Information Act, transparency and accountability of service providers should be ensured to ensure free flow of information," the adviser said at a workshop under the project "Women's progress in access to information", organised by Manusher Jonno Foundation and supported by USAID and The Carter Centre at a hotel in the capital's Gulshan today (30 October). 

Addressing as chief guest, Sharmeen also stressed the need for cooperation between the youth and all stakeholders to build a developed and injustice-free Bangladesh and corruption-free society.

She further said although a lot of research work and programmes on women's opinion, participation and empowerment have been undertaken in recent years, the right to information has still been considered as an indirect factor behind women's success.

"A notable gender gap is evident when assessing women's capacity to fully and effectively exercise their fundamental right to access information," she added.

The event was presided over by the Chief of Party, Bangladesh chapter of The Carter Centre, Sumana Sultana Mahmud.

Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid

