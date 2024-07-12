Disruption of law and order will not be tolerated: DMP commissioner to quota protesters

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman. File Photo
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman. File Photo

Any activities disrupting law and order in the country will not be tolerated, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman warned today (12 July).

Addressing students protesting for quota reforms in government jobs, the commissioner said, "The Appellate Division of Supreme Court has issued a month-long status quo on the High Court's verdict to reinstate the freedom fighter quota system for first and second-class government jobs.

"This is a court issue. Everyone should have faith in the court. It is mandatory to obey court orders," he told reporters while virtually joining a programme organised by Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) in Dhaka's Segunbagicha.

Meanwhile, in a short order published yesterday, the High Court said the government can change the quota ratio as and when necessary amid the protests.

In the order delivered on 5 June, the HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat declared the 2018 cancellation of quota by the government illegal.

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman / Quota protest

