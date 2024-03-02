'Dish cables and handkerchief': How a doctor survived Bailey Road fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 10:25 pm

Related News

'Dish cables and handkerchief': How a doctor survived Bailey Road fire

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 10:25 pm
Fire service members trying to douse the fire that broke out in a building in Dhaka’s Baily Road on 29 February 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Fire service members trying to douse the fire that broke out in a building in Dhaka’s Baily Road on 29 February 2024. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

"I was on the eighth floor of the building when I saw a group of 8-10 people running frantically. I then went to the balcony and saw flames leaping up from the seventh floor. 

"I told everyone not to run. When we grabbed fire extinguishers and opened the exit door to go outside, we saw a lot of smoke and flames."

HM Kamruzzaman, a doctor, was sharing his brave story of escaping from Thursday's (29 February) deadly fire at the Green Cozy Cottage shopping mall on Bailey Road in Dhaka that claimed 46 lives.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He continued, "We went back inside and saw that our room was filled with smoke. Realising that we were suffocating I urged everyone to break the glass windows in the back. I then devised a plan to use the dish cables from the 8th floor to descend.

"I wrapped a handkerchief around my hand and started to descend by holding the cables. Unfortunately, the friction of the cables tore the flesh on my hand. I managed to land on an AC box on the fourth floor and carefully made my way down, gripping onto the balconies for support. 

"Finally, I reached a tin shed below, from where I was able to climb down with the fire service's ladder," the doctor said.

"I requested the fire service to hurry up and put out the fire on the eighth floor with water as there were many people still trapped on there. I also asked them to arrange for their rescue."

fire / bailey road fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

1d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

1d | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

1d | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gahar Ali has become the chair of PTI

Gahar Ali has become the chair of PTI

1h | Videos
New 7 State Ministers and responsibilities

New 7 State Ministers and responsibilities

2h | Videos
BPL 2024 prizemoney breakdown

BPL 2024 prizemoney breakdown

27m | Videos
Is it possible to prevent accidents by sending a notice?

Is it possible to prevent accidents by sending a notice?

2h | Videos