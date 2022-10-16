Discussion meeting held on BADC's 61st foundation anniversary

On the occasion of the 61st founding anniversary of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), a discussion meeting was held on Sunday (16 October) at BADC's head office Krishi Bhaban, Dhaka.

Chairman of BADC (Grade-1) AFM Hayatullah was present as the main discussant in the discussion meeting, reads a press release.

BADC member directors, secretaries and senior officers and leaders of various professional organisations, including officers of all levels of BADC were present.

In his speech, Chairman Hayatullah said, 16 October is a memorable day for agriculture. BADC was established on this day in 1961. "The role of BADC in the development of sustainable agriculture in Bangladesh is immense and significant. BADC is another name for agriculture. Under the auspices of the current agri-friendly government, BADC is working smoothly to reach the farmers' doorsteps with the essential inputs of agriculture, quality seeds, non-urea fertilisers and efficient irrigation management."

There is no alternative to BADC in ensuring food security and making agriculture profitable, he added.

He expressed special gratitude to the officers and employees involved in the efficient implementation of the activities of BADC.

Hayatullah also urged everyone to fulfill their responsibilities with more dedication and honesty in maintaining the tradition and reputation of the organisation.

He said that the chairman of the organisation is making all efforts to fulfill the pension, restructuring and other demands of BADC.

The organisation has won the highest state award in the field of agriculture "Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award-1417" gold medal and other awards for making contribution to the agricultural development of the country and ensuring the food security of a large population.