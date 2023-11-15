Discussed Bangladesh's dev priorities with IMF resident representative, US ambassador: WB country director

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 November, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 08:04 pm

Related News

Discussed Bangladesh's dev priorities with IMF resident representative, US ambassador: WB country director

TBS Report
15 November, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 08:04 pm
World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh Abdoulaye Seck. File Photo
World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh Abdoulaye Seck. File Photo

Officials of the World Bank today held a meeting with the IMF resident representative in Bangladesh and the US Ambassador Peter Haas today, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan World Abdoulaye Seck confirmed to The Business Standard.

"As part of our regular interactions with stakeholders, including the World Bank's shareholders, today, we had a meeting along with the IMF resident representative with the US Ambassador to Bangladesh, on his invitation," he responded in an email following a query from TBS regarding their meeting earlier reported by several local media.

"We discussed Bangladesh's development priorities. The World Bank remains committed to help Bangladesh attain resilient and inclusive growth and development," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

World Bank / IMF / Peter Haas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

6h | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

7h | Pursuit
A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 11 October. PHOTO: REUTERS

The rules-based international order is collapsing in Gaza

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Farmerly: An agricultural marketplace to beat Facebook algorithm

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Making yarn from cotton

Making yarn from cotton

39m | TBS Economy
In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

4h | TBS Economy
Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

4h | TBS Economy