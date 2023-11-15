Discussed Bangladesh's dev priorities with IMF resident representative, US ambassador: WB country director

Officials of the World Bank today held a meeting with the IMF resident representative in Bangladesh and the US Ambassador Peter Haas today, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan World Abdoulaye Seck confirmed to The Business Standard.

"As part of our regular interactions with stakeholders, including the World Bank's shareholders, today, we had a meeting along with the IMF resident representative with the US Ambassador to Bangladesh, on his invitation," he responded in an email following a query from TBS regarding their meeting earlier reported by several local media.

"We discussed Bangladesh's development priorities. The World Bank remains committed to help Bangladesh attain resilient and inclusive growth and development," he added.