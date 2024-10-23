'Discriminatory HSC results': 53 students, among those who broke into Secretariat, detained

Protesting students, who broke into the Secretariat, being taken to police station in prison vans on 23 October 2024. Photo: Focus Bangla

Law enforcement agencies have detained 53 students, who were among the protesters who broke into the Secretariat today (23 October) demanding re-evaluation of results and correction of errors.

The detainees, apprehended at around 3:45pm, have been taken to nearby police stations in two prison vans, according to police sources.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Ramna Police Deputy Commissioner Masud Alam said police have taken at least 50 people into custody among the protesters. Further action will be taken after the quizzing.

Earlier, at around 2:50pm, hundreds of students broke into the Secretariat in protest against "discriminatory" HSC and equivalent exam results.

The students were seen protesting near the main gate of building-6 of the Secretariat around 3pm, amid a thick presence of police and army personnel.

The Secretariat also houses the Ministry of Education.

Although the students were prevented by law enforcers, they pushed their way through chanting slogans