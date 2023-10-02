Discharge duties with honesty, devotion for the country: BGB DG

Discharge duties with honesty, devotion for the country: BGB DG

Director General (DG) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, has called upon the BGB members to perform their duties with honesty and devotion for the greater welfare of the country  alongside protecting the borders of the country.

At the same time, he gave instructions to always be ready to control the internal law and order situation of the country, focusing on the upcoming national parliament elections.

The BGB DG came up with the remarks during an exchange of views with all levels of BGB officers and soldiers at the Sylhet Sector Headquarters on Monday.

As part of the inspection of the operational, training, and administrative activities of various units of BGB on October 1–2, the DG inspected the Sylhet Sector Headquarters, Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB), and Pathar Quarry BOP.

Besides, he also inspected Sunamganj Battalion (28 BGB) and its under-remote Dulura BOP, Zakiganj Battalion (19 BGB) and its under-Amalshid BOP, and Rahimpur Canal during the period.

Meanwhile, the junction of the Rahimpur Canal with the Kushiara River at Zakiganj on India-Bangladesh border has been closed for a long time. As a result, Bangladeshi farmers are deprived of irrigation facilities. The issue was raised by the BGB at the last BGB-BSF director general-level border conference in June this year.

During the border talks, the BSF authorities assured BGB that they would resolve the matter quickly.

In continuation of this, the DG BGB visited Rahimpur Canal on Monday to inspect the progress of the re-opening of the Rahimpur Canal junction. The India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission is actively working on the issue.

During the DG's visit, senior officers of BGB Headquarters, the Sarail Region commander, the Sylhet Sector commander, and other officers of the BGB were present.

 

