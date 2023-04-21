Disaster in the making: Rajdhani Super Market ignores fire safety measures

Bangladesh

Zia Chowdhury
21 April, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 08:35 pm

Related News

Disaster in the making: Rajdhani Super Market ignores fire safety measures

Zia Chowdhury
21 April, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 08:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The fire service has marked the Rajdhani Super Market at Tikatuli – which has around 1,800 shops – and 57 other markets in Dhaka as hazardous and operating under perilous conditions.

Fire officials said despite repeated warnings from both the Fire Service and police, no action has been taken and now these markets are in a dangerous condition.

Each time a fire breaks out, safety and security measures become a hot topic for discussion. But as time passes, the discussions cool down and the issue of fire safety gets overshadowed by new issues.

Over the past three weeks, 15-16 small and large fires have swept through Dhaka, leaving thousands of shops in Bangabazar, New Super Market, and BGB market in Uttara reduced to ashes.

These recent catastrophes have brought to light the inadequate safety measures implemented by these markets.

But, the authorities' recommendations have fallen on deaf ears, putting the safety of both workers and customers at risk.

On 9 April, following a visit to the market, a team of fire service issued several guidelines towards preventing any such incidents.

Sheikh Muhammad Shamim, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Wari crime zone, told The Business Standard that there is severe concern about the safety of Rajdhani Super Market, which falls under his jurisdiction.

"Already it has been termed as a 'highly risky' fire-prone market in the capital and yet there is no proper management here; everything is being run without a minimum of safety measures," he added.

Stating that on directives from DMP high-ups, police have already sat with the market authorities and businessmen several times, he said, "We asked them to ensure visible safety measures to avoid any fire incident. But the recommendations continue to be ignored."

"From the very beginning of Ramadan, we asked them to install enough CCTV cameras around and inside the market. But they didn't pay any heed. They were asked to keep at least one fire extinguisher at every shop, but they arranged only 20-15 fire extinguishers for 1,800 shops," the additional deputy commissioner said.

Sheikh Muhammad Shamim further said, "The market authorities were also asked to check the electric cables and fix any risky one among them. They were also urged to install proper circuit breaker systems, but they did not comply with any of them."

On Wednesday, a visit to Rajdhani Super Market revealed the negligence of the authorities concerning adequate fire-safety measures.

People were seen nonchalantly lighting cigarettes inside the market, without much regard to whether or not they were fully extinguished.

Sparks were flying from some of the shop renovation work, but there weren't enough sand containers in sight.

A shopkeeper, wishing to remain anonymous, told The Business Standard that he and others have been paying a substantial amount each month for security and other services.

"Then you have to ask the shop owners association regarding the implementation of the recommendations. We are concerned about our safety," he said.

Fazlul Haque Biplob, general secretary of Rajdhani and New Rajdhani Super Market Shop Owners Association, said that on 17 April the police enquired about the development of the fire-safety recommendations.

"Ramadan is our business time, we are trying our best to maintain safety and security but the time is too short before Eid. We will surely implement the recommendations after Eid," he said.

"The fire service urged us to build a water reservoir for firefighting; we are focusing on it now," he added.

The Fire Service's Dhaka District Zone-1 Deputy Assistant Director Md Bazlur Rashid said, "Markets having flammable substances are riskier. When fire breaks out in such a market, it will easily spread rapidly. Rajdhani Super Market has some fire extinguishers but no other fire-fighting measures."

Among the other high-risk marketplaces identified by the fire service are Gausia Market, Fulbaria Barishal Plaza Market, Alauddin Market in Lalbagh, Shakil Anwar Tower in Chawkbazar, Shahidullah Market, Sharif Market in Sadarghat, Masha Katara 22 Market and Rose Neel Teesta Market in Siddique Bazar.

Top News

Rajdhani Super Market / fire safety

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

4h | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

6h | Thoughts
Before setting off with your car on long road trips for Eid vacations, it is a must to do some basic maintenance to guarantee a safe and comfortable trip. Photo: Saikat Roy

Mandatory vehicle maintenance before setting off for Eid vacation

11h | Wheels
When the global elites meet in Davos to save the world, they mostly arrive by private jet. Photo: DW

The global jet set feels the heat over climate change

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

1d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

1d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

3h | TBS Entertainment
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays