Disaster in the making: Rajdhani Super Market ignores fire safety measures

The fire service has marked the Rajdhani Super Market at Tikatuli – which has around 1,800 shops – and 57 other markets in Dhaka as hazardous and operating under perilous conditions.

Fire officials said despite repeated warnings from both the Fire Service and police, no action has been taken and now these markets are in a dangerous condition.

Each time a fire breaks out, safety and security measures become a hot topic for discussion. But as time passes, the discussions cool down and the issue of fire safety gets overshadowed by new issues.

Over the past three weeks, 15-16 small and large fires have swept through Dhaka, leaving thousands of shops in Bangabazar, New Super Market, and BGB market in Uttara reduced to ashes.

These recent catastrophes have brought to light the inadequate safety measures implemented by these markets.

But, the authorities' recommendations have fallen on deaf ears, putting the safety of both workers and customers at risk.

On 9 April, following a visit to the market, a team of fire service issued several guidelines towards preventing any such incidents.

Sheikh Muhammad Shamim, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Wari crime zone, told The Business Standard that there is severe concern about the safety of Rajdhani Super Market, which falls under his jurisdiction.

"Already it has been termed as a 'highly risky' fire-prone market in the capital and yet there is no proper management here; everything is being run without a minimum of safety measures," he added.

Stating that on directives from DMP high-ups, police have already sat with the market authorities and businessmen several times, he said, "We asked them to ensure visible safety measures to avoid any fire incident. But the recommendations continue to be ignored."

"From the very beginning of Ramadan, we asked them to install enough CCTV cameras around and inside the market. But they didn't pay any heed. They were asked to keep at least one fire extinguisher at every shop, but they arranged only 20-15 fire extinguishers for 1,800 shops," the additional deputy commissioner said.

Sheikh Muhammad Shamim further said, "The market authorities were also asked to check the electric cables and fix any risky one among them. They were also urged to install proper circuit breaker systems, but they did not comply with any of them."

On Wednesday, a visit to Rajdhani Super Market revealed the negligence of the authorities concerning adequate fire-safety measures.

People were seen nonchalantly lighting cigarettes inside the market, without much regard to whether or not they were fully extinguished.

Sparks were flying from some of the shop renovation work, but there weren't enough sand containers in sight.

A shopkeeper, wishing to remain anonymous, told The Business Standard that he and others have been paying a substantial amount each month for security and other services.

"Then you have to ask the shop owners association regarding the implementation of the recommendations. We are concerned about our safety," he said.

Fazlul Haque Biplob, general secretary of Rajdhani and New Rajdhani Super Market Shop Owners Association, said that on 17 April the police enquired about the development of the fire-safety recommendations.

"Ramadan is our business time, we are trying our best to maintain safety and security but the time is too short before Eid. We will surely implement the recommendations after Eid," he said.

"The fire service urged us to build a water reservoir for firefighting; we are focusing on it now," he added.

The Fire Service's Dhaka District Zone-1 Deputy Assistant Director Md Bazlur Rashid said, "Markets having flammable substances are riskier. When fire breaks out in such a market, it will easily spread rapidly. Rajdhani Super Market has some fire extinguishers but no other fire-fighting measures."

Among the other high-risk marketplaces identified by the fire service are Gausia Market, Fulbaria Barishal Plaza Market, Alauddin Market in Lalbagh, Shakil Anwar Tower in Chawkbazar, Shahidullah Market, Sharif Market in Sadarghat, Masha Katara 22 Market and Rose Neel Teesta Market in Siddique Bazar.