Disadvantaged groups inquire about budget gains  

Representatives of the disadvantaged population have recently shared their views and expectations on the upcoming national budget while wanting to know about what they would receive from it.

Citizen's Platform for SDGs Bangladesh organised the virtual dialogue titled Upcoming National Budget 2022-2023: Perspectives of the Disadvantaged Groups held Sunday (17 April) in view of the challenges faced by the disadvantaged communities at the grassroots level, reads a press release.

The discussants stressed the need for protecting the low and lower-middle income groups from the spiralling prices of essentials.

They also highlighted that the loss caused by the pandemic in the areas of economic activities, education and health should be the priority of the upcoming national budget.

Citizen's Platform for SDGs Convenor and CPD Distinguished Fellow Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said the general public should have the opportunity to respond prior to the actual budget if a draft of the budget or budget policy is shared.

"A targeted expansionary monetary policy is now needed to boost the economy. However, taking cognisance of the current revenue mobilisation and public expenditure situation, the goal should be to provide direct financial assistance and food aid to the disadvantaged people in particular," he said.

To this end, the preparation of an inclusive data set for the incentives provided is necessary to ensure accountability, added the noted economist.

Proper child budget analysis is needed as nine ministries are engaged in child protection, ensuring quality education, nutrition benefits, said World Vision Bangladesh Technical Programme, Advocacy and Communications Director Tony Michael Gomes.

He opined that at least 10% of the budget should be allocated for children in a separate line item at the union and upazila level.

Gomes stressed that children who are more at risk of dropping out of school should be provided more fiscal incentives in the next budget.

Centre for Services and Information on Disability (CSID) Executive Director Khandekar Jahurul Alam said more than 40,000 children with disabilities dropped out during the pandemic.

Cordaid Country Representative Shakeb Nabi highlighted that the majority of the small and marginalised farmers are in the informal sector.

"They are deprived of their rights, and they need to be shifted towards the formal sector. While allocating budget, decentralised and community-based agriculture should be focused along with the entire value chain," he said.

Oxfam in Bangladesh Senior Programme Officer Md Mostofa Ali resonated with him saying the agriculture budget should be farmer-friendly and include the farmers.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Joint General Secretary Shima Moslem stressed that the pandemic increased gender inequality and the lack of good governance further constrained addressing this issue.

Emphasis should be given to establishing women's political, economic, and human rights to bring them to the mainstream level, she opined

Dhaka University Mass Communication and Journalism Faculty Prof Dr Robaet Ferdous said adopting the necessary policy-framework plans to ensure free inclusion in the labour market and budget allocation for the empowerment and protection of the transgender communities are needed.

He also added that adequate data regarding the transgender population group in the country is needed for useful allocation in the budget.

The dialogue was also attended by experts, civil society members, international development partners, and media representatives.