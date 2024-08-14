Directed ministries to increase production to combat inflation: Salehuddin

Salehuddin Ahmed. Sketch: TBS
Finance and Planning Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has directed relevant ministries to increase production and ensure a smooth supply chain to combat inflation. 

"Inflation control is not a matter of joke. It will take time," Salehuddin said after a meeting with the new Bangladesh Bank governor, deputy governors, and officials from the commerce, food, agriculture, and industry ministries at the Secretariat today (14 August).

The finance adviser highlighted the need to manage market destabilisers and said that both fiscal and monetary policies will be used to tackle inflation.

New Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur said, "We will maintain sufficient foreign exchange reserves, and the remaining reserves will be used to import essentials to combat inflation."

He estimated that inflation control could be achievable within the next five to six months by addressing cost-push elements.

Regarding bank mergers, Governor Mansur said a decision will be made after assessing the health of individual banks.

