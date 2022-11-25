Dipu Moni wins Gusi Peace Award

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 08:51 pm

Related News

Dipu Moni wins Gusi Peace Award

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 08:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has won the Gusi Peace Prize for her "exemplary achievements" in the field of "public service and diplomacy".

She received the prize in Manila on Thursday.

The Gusi Peace Prize is given by the Gusi Peace Prize Foundation, based in Manila, Philippines and mandated by the Presidential Proclamation No. 1476. It is given to recognise individuals and organisations who contribute to global peace and progress through a wide variety of fields.

The awards ceremonies are held yearly on the fourth Wednesday of November, the Gusi Pease Prize International Friendship Day. It was held at the Club Philippino and fourteen awardees from fourteen countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Malaysia, Myanmar, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Philippines, received this prize for 2022.

Dipu Moni has been the Education Minister of Bangladesh since January 2019 and a Member of Parliament representing the Chandpur-3 constituency since 2009. She was the first female Foreign Minister of Bangladesh from 2009 to 2013. She was also the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the All Party Parliamentary Standing Committee on Human Rights between 2014 and 2018.

She studied MBBS at Dhaka Medical College, later earned Master of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health and did her Masters in Law from the University of London. In 2018 she was named one of the 150 Leading Women of University of London in its history of 150 years of female education.

Top News

Dipu Moni / Gusi Peace Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

7h | Panorama
Jeremy Daum and Moritz Rudolf. Sketch: TBS

The global ambitions of Chinese law

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Bajwa’s incorrect interpretation of history

10h | Panorama
Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

11h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

37m | Videos
Damal movie review

Damal movie review

1h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

2h | Videos
Restaurant for low income public in Cox's Bazar

Restaurant for low income public in Cox's Bazar

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court