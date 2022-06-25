Diplomats sing the praises of Padma Bridge

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka congratulated Bangladesh on the inauguration of the Padma Bridge on Saturday.

Embassy of the United States in Dhaka

The Padma Bridge will create new and important linkages within Bangladesh, boosting commerce and improving the quality of life. It is also another example of Bangladesh's leadership in promoting regional connectivity in South Asia.

Li Jiming, ambassador of China to Bangladesh

Today, with the bridge inaugurated, nobody will ever doubt that Bangladesh CAN DO IT!

Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, high commissioner of India to Bangladesh

Greetings, congratulations and best wishes…the bridge will surely increase the connectivity of the country with its sub-regions and we are happy to see this happen.

Robert C Dickson, high commissioner of the United Kingdom to Bangladesh

Congratulations to the Bangladesh government and people on the inauguration of the Padma Bridge – a huge national achievement which will spread increased growth and prosperity across the country.

Ito Naoki, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh

Here we go!...With the opening of the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh has now moved to a new era in its development journey.

Charles Whiteley, ambassador of the European Union Delegation in Dhaka 

Festive, celebratory spirit at the opening of the Padma Bridge – exciting to watch the inauguration and to make the 6.3km crossing on this impressive infrastructure.

Canada High Commission in Bangladesh

Today Bangladesh marks an important milestone – the inaugural opening of the #PadmaBridge. As a long time partner in Bangladesh's development, we congratulate you on this achievement.

Anne van Leeuwen, ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh

Congratulations to Bangladesh for accomplishing this tremendous work! A truly great and historic day for the country!

Nathalie Chuard, ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh

Congrats, Bangladesh… More than 6km long, it is a key milestone on the road towards further connectivity in the country and region and more inclusive development.

Shiruzimath Sameer, high commissioner of the Maldives to Bangladesh

Great honour to be part of the inauguration ceremony of the Padma Bridge. Congratulations to the Government and the friendly people of Bangladesh for this historic milestone.

Yuho Hayakawa, chief representative of Jica Bangladesh

Bangladesh has proven its capability with Padma Bridge.

