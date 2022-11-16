Diplomats should think before talking: EC Anisur

Regarding foreign diplomats' commenting on the country's internal affairs and elections, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said that there are provisions about diplomats in the convention and they should behave accordingly, they should think before speaking.

"They [ambassadors] know it better what they said in any context. I don't want to comment personally. It is their own jurisdiction. It does not fall within our jurisdiction. If what they say is true or false, they know it better," said the election commissioner in response to a question from reporters about the comments of ambassadors regarding the 11th national elections at his office in the election building at Agargaon in the capital on Wednesday.

"Those who speak should speak after thinking carefully. I better say no more about it," he added.

Anisur Rahman said that diplomatic matters are done according to the Geneva Convention. It's better that diplomats remain stick to the convention. They can contemplate how much they are following it.

The election commissioner also said, "I think that for foreigners it is not their personal words only, it is the words of their country. They should be clear in what they say."