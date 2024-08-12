Diplomats concerned about human rights violations, security of foreigners and investments: Adviser Touhid

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain talks to reporters at the State Guest House Padma on 12 August. Photo: TBS

The diplomats working in Bangladesh have raised their concerns on human rights violations, and security of foreigners and foreign investments in the country, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said today (12 August).

After a briefing with diplomats at the State Guest House Padma, Touhid told reporters, "Human rights is one of the concerns of the diplomats. We said we are working on eliminating discrimination in order to uphold human rights."

The diplomats also expressed their concerns about the security of their families and residences.

The adviser said he assured them that more security will be provided within a few days after consulting with the home affairs adviser.

Regarding foreign investments in the country, he said, "We told them that they should not be disappointed. Security will be ensured so that their investments can be protected.''

The diplomats also talked about Rohingyas and foreign students in the country, he added.

After the briefing, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said, "The issue of political change is an internal matter of Bangladesh. Our policy is not to interfere in the internal affairs of any country.

"We welcome the formation of an interim government in Bangladesh. We want to continue working with the Bangladesh government and expand the scope of our strategic relationship."

A total of 65 diplomats from different countries were present in the briefing.