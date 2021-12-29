‘Diplomacy in Obscurity: A Memoir’ book launched

A book on diplomacy titled "Diplomacy in Obscurity: A Memoir" authored by former Foreign Secretary Ambassador Hemayet Uddin and published by University Press Limited was formally launched at the Gregorian Alumni Club Limited (GACL).

The launching ceremony was set up by former students of St Gregory's High School in Gulshan in the capital, on Christmas Day.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of prominent citizens from a cross-section of the city's social elite comprising diplomats, entrepreneurs and leading businessmen, educationists and academics, senior retired civil bureaucrats and defence officials, strategic analysts, media personalities and youths.

Among those present also included minister for planning MA Mannan, minister for overseas employment Imran Ahmed, Prime Minister's adviser on international relations Dr Gowher Rizvi, chairman of the Communist Party of Bangladesh Mujahidul Islam Selim, former sate minister for foreign affairs, Abul Hossain Chowdhury and former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, who came in their capacity of being school and university alumnus and colleagues in government service.

The book, "Diplomacy in Obscurity" is the second authored by Hemayet Uddin. It is a recollection of some of his experiences during his long career in the diplomatic service of Bangladesh, underscoring the challenges, constraints and opportunities that Bangladesh diplomat has to face, endure and address to uphold national interests of the country, much of which is either unknown or remains hidden in obscurity.

The book launch was highlighted by the evaluation of four eminent diplomats and scholars namely, ambassador Dr Afsarul Qader, ambassador Farooq Sobhan, Professor Amena Mohsin (DU) and Professor Shahab Enam Khan(JNU).

In their evaluation, all were unanimous in their view that the author made a positive and well-articulated contribution towards better and clear understanding of the conduct of diplomacy from a practitioner's point for readers in general and that it also merited serious reading by students of international relations and younger officers in the Bangladesh diplomatic service.

Shahidullah Azim, founder president of the Gregorian Alumni Club and vice president of BGMEA, in his introductory address welcomed the distinguished gathering.

Mahrukh Moniuddin, publisher and managing director of UPL, gave the vote of thanks