‘Diplomacy in Obscurity: A Memoir’ book launched

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 12:58 pm

Related News

‘Diplomacy in Obscurity: A Memoir’ book launched

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 12:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A book on diplomacy titled "Diplomacy in Obscurity: A Memoir"  authored by former Foreign Secretary Ambassador Hemayet Uddin and published by University Press Limited was formally launched at the Gregorian Alumni Club Limited (GACL).

The launching ceremony was set up by former students of St Gregory's High School in Gulshan in the capital, on Christmas Day.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of prominent citizens from a cross-section of the city's social elite comprising diplomats, entrepreneurs and leading businessmen, educationists and academics, senior retired civil bureaucrats and defence officials, strategic analysts, media personalities and youths. 

Among those present also included minister for planning MA Mannan, minister for overseas employment Imran Ahmed, Prime Minister's adviser on international relations Dr Gowher Rizvi, chairman of the Communist Party of Bangladesh Mujahidul Islam Selim, former sate minister for foreign affairs, Abul Hossain Chowdhury and former governor of Bangladesh Bank  Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, who came in their capacity of being school and university alumnus and colleagues in government service.

The book, "Diplomacy in Obscurity" is the second authored by Hemayet Uddin. It is a recollection of some of his experiences during his long career in the diplomatic service of Bangladesh, underscoring the challenges, constraints and opportunities that Bangladesh diplomat has to face, endure and address to uphold national interests of the country, much of which is either unknown or remains hidden in obscurity. 

The book launch was highlighted by the evaluation of four eminent diplomats and scholars namely,  ambassador Dr Afsarul Qader, ambassador Farooq Sobhan, Professor Amena Mohsin (DU) and Professor Shahab Enam Khan(JNU). 

In their evaluation, all were unanimous in their view that the author made a positive and well-articulated contribution towards better and clear understanding of the conduct of diplomacy from a practitioner's point for readers in general and that it also merited serious reading by students of international relations and younger officers in the Bangladesh diplomatic service.

Shahidullah Azim, founder president of the Gregorian Alumni Club and vice president of BGMEA, in his introductory address welcomed the distinguished gathering. 

Mahrukh Moniuddin, publisher and managing director of UPL, gave the vote of thanks

Diplomacy / Book Launch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

1h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

3h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
On a tight budget, you can take a shared boat from Mongla port and visit Koromjol - the Sundarbans’ entrance. Photo: Tareq Onu

Floating through the Sundarbans’ canals 

4h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

15h | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

15h | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

15h | Videos
Man in Heels

Man in Heels

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one