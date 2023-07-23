Dilruba Kabir gets 'Yasmin Shakur MBE Memorial Award'

Dilruba Kabir, chairperson of Monowara Islam-Tajul Islam (MITI) Welfare Trust, has been awarded Second Yasmin Shakur MBE Memorial Award for her significant work on Shailan Probeen Nibash.

The organisation Knowledgist Without Borders presented the award at a ceremony in the capital on Thursday.

Award winner Dilruba joined the event online. Addressing the event, she explained the beginning of Shailan Probeen Nibash, progress made so far, and the challenges for the future.

As desired by Dilruba Kabir, the cheque for Tk1 lakh, the prize money, was made in favour of MITI Welfare Trust, the sponsor of Shailan Probeen Nibash.

Accordingly, Sayeduzzaman Sohel, manager of Shailan Probeen Nibash, received the certificate and the cheque for the prize money from Professor Tasleem Shakur, chairman of Knowledgeists Without Borders.

Dr Mahfuzul Haque, a former government secretary, and an eminent scholar, was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Professor Sadequl Islam of Laurentian University, Canada, in his opening remarks, highlights the activities of Knowledgeist Without Borders.

The meeting recalled the community services of late Architect Yasmin Shakur MBE and ended with prayers for her departed soul.