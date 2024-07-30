DIIT student missing, family alleges abduction

The family of Masrur Hasan, a first-year honours student at Daffodil Institute of IT (DIIT), in a press statement, alleged that he had been abducted by unidentified individuals posing as DB officials from the capital's Demra.

The statement reads that according to eyewitness accounts, Masrur was forcibly taken away by unidentified individuals claiming to be DB officials, blindfolded with black cloth, on 25 July after Fajr prayers, from in front of his relative's house.

According to the family, following Masrur's disappearance, some police officers conducted a raid on the residence of his maternal uncle.

The family alleges that accusing Masrur's uncle of harbouring Masrur, the police severely beat up and interrogated the uncle, along with his two minor children and a nephew.

They were subsequently detained at Demra Police Station and later "falsely charged" and imprisoned.

The family claims that police have been unable to provide any information on Masrur's whereabouts despite their persistent inquiries.

"Through an unconfirmed source from the administration, we have learned that he may have been taken to the DB or the RAB offices, which we are not entirely sure about. Under these circumstances, we are extremely concerned about his life," reads the family's press statement.

They have expressed deep concern for his safety and are urging the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into his disappearance.

In addition to seeking Masrur's return, the family demanded the immediate release of their detained relatives and the withdrawal of the charges against them.