Bangladesh

Digital Security Act: 49 eminent citizens demand release of Preetam Das

Condemning the misuse of the Digital Security Act, 49 eminent citizens have demanded the immediate release of Preetam Das, a leader of Rastra Sanskar Andolan, arrested under the act. 

Economist Anu Muhammad, Supreme Court Barrister Sara Hossain, and Prof Robaet Ferdous of Mass Communication and Journalism Department at Dhaka University signed the statement issued on Saturday (17 September) among others, said a press release. 

They noted that those imprisoned under DSA including Preetam be released unconditionally and the cases against them must be withdrawn. 

They also said freedom of speech and expression must be ensured by immediately repealing DSA.

Using DSA as a tool to curb freedom of speech is creating instability in society, added the statement.

On 27 August, a faction of the local Bangladesh Chhatra League attacked Rastra Sanskar Andolan's movement in Sreemangal called in solidarity with the tea workers' movement demanding wage hike, the statement read. 

Later on 29-30 August, the organisation held two separate press conferences and demanded justice for the attack where Preetam Das read out the written statements. 

"Immediately after the press conference, the local Bangladesh Chhatra League activists took a screenshot of Preetam Das' old Facebook status and accused him of insulting religion in a completely baseless manner," it added.

On 9 September, police arrested Preetam Das on charges of hurting religious sentiment in a case lodged under the DSA from Sreemangal of Moulvibazar.

BCL leader Mahbubul Alam filed the case with Sreemangal police station on 31 August.

Preetam Das / Digital Security Act (DSA)

