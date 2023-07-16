Digital loan scheme for the underprivileged increased to Tk500cr

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 09:58 pm

The rise came due to increased demand for the loans and to boost digital banking among the impoverished and marginalised population of the country

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The central bank increased the pool of the Digital Micro Credit from Tk100 crore to Tk500cr, said a circular on Sunday.

The rise came due to increased demand for the loans and to boost digital banking among the impoverished and marginalised population of the country, the circular added.

The scheme was designed to provide easy microcredit to the underprivileged population of the country through digital means, including mobile apps.

From this fund, customers will get loans ranging from Tk500 to Tk50,000 with a maximum of 9% interest rate, according to an earlier circular issued on 2 June. 

According to the central bank circular, scheduled banks will be able to provide these loans using digital means such as internet banking, mobile apps, mobile financial services (MFS), e-wallet, etc. The tenure of the loan will be a maximum of six months at both the bank and customer levels.

With the aim of building Digital Bangladesh, the refinancing scheme was designed to provide digital microcredits on low interest by ensuring availability of small loans, encouraging banks and reducing their funding costs, the central bank said.

The term of this scheme formed with the central bank's own funding will be three years. 

Banks will not be able to collect any other charges or fees from the customer other than the charges or fees mentioned in the existing "Schedule of Charges" guidelines issued by the Bangladesh Bank, the circular said, adding that the lending banks will bear all the responsibility for the recovery of the loan disbursed at the customer level.

All scheduled banks offering digital microcredit will be considered eligible for availing the refinancing scheme. However, banks interested in the scheme must sign a participation agreement with the Financial Inclusion Department of the Bangladesh Bank, the circular added.

