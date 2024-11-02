Digital land survey will reduce complexities in society: Hasan Ariff

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 10:05 pm

Digital land survey will reduce complexities in society: Hasan Ariff

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives AF Hassan Ariff speaks to reporters while inspecting the digital land survey project in Narayanganj’s Nabiganj Ferry Ghat on 2 November 2024. Photo: TBS
The digital land survey initiative will significantly reduce complexities related to land ownership, disputes, and related litigation, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives AF Hassan Ariff said today (2 November).

"Through technology, we will be able to obtain accurate measurements, from the smallest details to the millimetre. This will eliminate land-related unrest in society," the adviser told reporters while inspecting the digital land survey project in Narayanganj's Nabiganj Ferry Ghat.

He said a large portion of society lacks a clear understanding of land surveys, which has led to recurring grievances. "To address this, the government has launched a digital land survey initiative aimed at making land records more accessible and transparent."

Hassan Ariff further said, "Previously, obtaining land records was a time-consuming and often unclear process. Now, we can access our land records online. Paying land taxes will also become easier.

"We have established a call centre where people from remote areas can lodge any complaints, and appropriate action will be taken," he added.

The adviser also mentioned that the total cost of this project is estimated to be Tk383 crore, which is expected to be completed by October 2026.

