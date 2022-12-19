Digital Innovation Fair'22 begins in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 10:32 pm

Digital Innovation Fair'22 begins in Ctg

TBS Report
19 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 10:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chattogram district administration has organised a two-day "Digital Innovation Fair 2022" to turn the country into "Smart Bangladesh" with 22 government departments and private organisations participating in the event with their online services.  

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman inaugurated the fair on Monday where citizens will be able to receive various services directly from the stalls. 

People will receive services like applications for driving licenses, passports, inclusion in the social security program, trade licenses, filing online general diary (GD), e-mutation, birth and death registration, covid vaccination card correction, city corporation holding tax payment, and all services of union digital center from this fair. 

It was known that driving licenses would be issued to some 5,000 people from the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) stall at the fair.

"This fair has been organised with all the public and private institutions of Chattogram who have taken innovative initiatives and provide services to citizens through online platforms. The country has become digital under the leadership of the prime minister. Now our dream is Smart Bangladesh," Abul Basar told the journalists after inaugurating the event. 

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Abu Raihan Dolon and senior officials of various departments of the government were present at the event.

